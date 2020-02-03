Cedar Creek rallied in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-7.

Najee Coursey scored 23 for Cedar Creek. London Shivers led Atlantic Christian with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Cedar Creek 15 13 8 20 – 56

Atlantic Christian 11 13 15 5 - 44

CK – Srokes 2, Kurz 6, Gresham 2, Coursey 23, Tinsley 8, Valentin 2, Smalls 9, Burrell 4

AC – Noble 5, Glancy 2, Rosie 4, Shivers 16, Green 11, Roland 6

