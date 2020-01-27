Mainland Cedar Creek boys basketball

Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey, #13, battles for a loose ball against Mainland Regional’s Tony Tamanini, #23, in the second quarter, in Linwood, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Cedar Creek (7-6) ended a four-game losing streak with the win.

Najee Coursey led the winning Pirates with 70.

Lower falls to 5-9.

Lower 18 9 8 7 – 42

Cedar Creek 18 13 7 15 – 53

LCM – Bencivengo 9, Bey 2, Gault 11, Pierce 11, Lawler 9

CK – Stokes 3, Kurz 3, Coursey 20, Tinsley 12, Valentin 7, Smalls 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments