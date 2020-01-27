Cedar Creek (7-6) ended a four-game losing streak with the win.
Najee Coursey led the winning Pirates with 70.
Lower falls to 5-9.
Lower 18 9 8 7 – 42
Cedar Creek 18 13 7 15 – 53
LCM – Bencivengo 9, Bey 2, Gault 11, Pierce 11, Lawler 9
CK – Stokes 3, Kurz 3, Coursey 20, Tinsley 12, Valentin 7, Smalls 6
