Najee Coursey led the winning Pirates with 11 in this Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

Mikey Stokes added nine for Creek, which improved to 5-2.

Nissim Respes led Oakcrest (1-7) with 11.

Cedar Creek 10 18 11 8 – 47

Oakcrest 6 11 14 7 – 38

CK – Stokes 9, Kurz 3, Coursey 11, Tinsley 7, Valentin 8, Smalls 3

OAK – Casanova 8, O’Brien 3, Reeves 7, Respes 11, Veltri 2, Kearney 7

