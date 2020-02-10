Kyree Tinsley and Tyree Burrell each scored nine points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 69-31 win over Absegami.

Kashim Durham led Absegami with 15. Cedar Creek (11-7) has won four straight.

