The Cedar Creek High School Pirates saw their football season end last year when the team lost West Deptford in the South Jersey Group II semifinal.
It was the first time in three years that the team hadn’t made the sectional final and Coach Tim Watson said he and returning players haven’t forgotten.
“It serves as extra motivation. I also think we sort of set a standard here of playing late in the season so we don’t want to go backwards from that,” Watson said after a recent training camp practice.
And while the team has now moved into a new, competitive conference, Watson is expecting big things from the guys on his team.
The man at the top of that list is junior wide receiver Malachi Melton (brother of Rutgers wideout Bo Melton.) Watson said that junior years are often when a special player like Melton really begins to shine.
“He was emerging last year as a leader and that’s continuing this year. We expect him to be a deep threat with big-play ability,” Watson said.
The team has 14 seniors returning this year, but the defense lost 10 starters from last year.
If there is a learning curve for the new faces on the field, Watson knows it has to be quick.
“We have guys we believe in but they have to learn the position and get the job done. [Our guys] are inexperienced but they are hungry to keep standards high and play tough defense,” he said.
Besides Melton, Watson expects big things from other skill players like senior running back Kamal Reed, senior wideout Aiden Richardson, senior tight end Max Lister and senior receiver Russell Riek.
Despite a tougher schedule and a revamped defense, along with a new offensive playbook, Watson is impressed with what he’s seen from his players in camp.
“Football is different because of the amount of time these guys spend together year-round. You see that transition take place during the dog days of August and that’s true this year,” he said.
So his players are gelling, but does that mean their coach expects them to be playing football in December? Watson said the biggest expectation is to compete with the conference.
“The good thing is there is no looking forward [in the schedule] and saying there are easy wins,” Watson said. “If we can put a good product on the field, come playoff time we’ll be battle tested by playing some of the best teams in South Jersey.”