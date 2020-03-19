Bo Melton

The Pirates finished 10-2 and won the South Jersey Group II title with a 28-27 win over West Deptford. Bo Melton, then a junior, sparked Cedar Creek on offense and defense. That season he scored 24 touchdowns, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards.

