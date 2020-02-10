Tay Tay Parker sparked with the winning Pirates with 15. Ana Cintron and Gabbie Luk0 added 10 each for Cedar Creek. Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 24 for Absegami.
Absegami 15 4 13 15 – 47
Cedar Creek 16 17 13 22 – 68
AB – Schafer 24, ,Cnamara 3, Polina 20
CK – Cintron 10, Cross 15, Gunnels 7, Luko 10, Parker 15, Nicolichia 9, McKensie 2
