Tay Tay Parker sparked with the winning Pirates with 15. Ana Cintron and Gabbie Luk0 added 10 each for Cedar Creek. Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 24 for Absegami.

Absegami 15 4 13 15 – 47

Cedar Creek 16 17 13 22 – 68

AB – Schafer 24, ,Cnamara 3, Polina 20

CK – Cintron 10, Cross 15, Gunnels 7, Luko 10, Parker 15, Nicolichia 9, McKensie 2

