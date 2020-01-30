The winning Pirates outscored Spirit 14-2 in overtime.
Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek (5-10) with 14. Julianna Lynch scored a game-high 20 for Spirit (6-8).
Holy Spirit 14 12 8 12 2- 48
Cedar Creek 11 11 13 11 14 – 59
HS – Lynch 20, Pugliese 9, Pasquale 9, Cella 1, Murray 2, Mclaughlin 4, Florio 2, Bell 1
CK - Cintron 10, Gunnells 13, Luko 7, parker 14, Nicolichia 12, McKensie 4
