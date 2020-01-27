Tay Tay Parker led the winners with 16. Lyndsay Holden sank seven 3-pointers and scored 24 for Lower.
Cedar Creek 12 14 11 11 – 48
Lower Cape May 3 11 7 12 - 33
CK – Parker 16, Luko 9, Nicaliccia 9, Duverglas 3, Gunnels 2, Cintron 7
LCM – Holden 24, Wagner 2, Donohue 3, Lee 4
