Tay Tay Parker led the winners with 16. Lyndsay Holden sank seven 3-pointers and scored 24 for Lower.

Cedar Creek 12 14 11 11 – 48

Lower Cape May 3 11 7 12 - 33

CK – Parker 16, Luko 9, Nicaliccia 9, Duverglas 3, Gunnels 2, Cintron 7

LCM – Holden 24, Wagner 2, Donohue 3, Lee 4

