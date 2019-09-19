The Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team beat host Cinnaminson 2-0 on Thursday in a nonleague match. The set scores were 26-24 and 25-9.
The Pirates improved to 5-2 and Cinnaminson fell to 4-4.
Cinnaminson was led by Allison McAneney with 15 assists, nine service points and a block. Shelby Sills had six kills, two service points and a block. Sierra Harris had seven digs and two service points.
Barnegat 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Barnegat (3-3) beat Lacey Township (2-5) 25-19, 25-20.
Lacey was led by Lacey McKim with six assists, two service points and two aces. Maggie Ann Hodges had four service points, three kills and two aces. Rebecca Lorton had six service points, two aces and a kill.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Oakcrest 0
Pinelands (7-2) was led by Emma Capriglione with eight kills, six digs, seven service points and four aces.
Allison Grotts had 16 assists, two digs, a kill, a block and a service points. Brittney Houseworth had nine digs, six service points, two aces and a kill.
Oakcrest falls to 2-2. No further information was available.
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Twp. 0
Southern (7-2) won 25-15, 25-13. Stephanie Soares led with 15 assists, eight service points, two kills, two digs, a block and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had five kills, five digs, four service points and two aces.
Skyler Rizzo led Brick (2-6) with nine digs, three kills, a block and two aces. Adayla Mendez had two kills and three blocks. Isabella Brunner had a kill, a block, three digs and six assists.
Oakcrest 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Oakcrest (2-1) beat Lower Cape May Regional (2-5) 25-20, 25-22.
Sydney Morrison led Lower with 11 service points, thee digs, a kill and two aces.
Emma Muldoon had nine digs and three service points. Carley McDonald had six assists, three kills, two digs and three service points.
