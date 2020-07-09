Jake Nawrocki, valedictorian

Jake Nawrocki, valedictorian

"With so much going on, it becomes easy to tune out others and divide ourselves. It is important to keep an open mind and to continually educate ourselves as our class moves into the real world. Our goal should be to combat the ignorance that divides us with the tools given to us at Cedar Creek. It is easy to write off others who have a different opinion and simply try to cancel them out or refuse to even discuss tough subjects with them. It is much harder to try and reach common ground with an understanding of one another. "

- Jake Nawrocki is the Valedictorian of Cedar Creek High School for the Class of 2020. Jake attended the Port Republic School through eighth grade before coming to Cedar Creek High School. In the fall, he will attend Villanova University and will major in Biochemistry.

Austin Gross, salutatorian

Austin Gross, salutatorian

"The disadvantages we encounter can not be excuses for us to fail, they need to be the motivation for us to succeed. We’ve got to push past those unfortunate circumstances, those handicaps by working harder. We are going to get hit so hard, we might not find any reason to get back up and follow that path we dreamt of as a kid. For every failure, for every fall, there is a lesson to learn, and it is our job to seek that lesson. If we embrace those lessons and get back up, we will make it. "

- Austin Gross is the Class of 2020 Salutatorian for Cedar Creek High School. He is a resident of Galloway Township. In the fall, Austin will attend Albright College to major in Environmental Science.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments