Good evening, it is my pleasure to welcome members of the board of education, faculty and staff, parents, friends from the community, and my fellow graduates. Before I begin, I would like to congratulate the graduating class of two-thousand nineteen.
Abraham Maslow once said, "One can choose to go back toward safety or forward towards growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again”.
As we prepare to enter the next chapter of our lives, there will be many times where we must choose growth - to decide to overcome fear and reach new bounds unknown to us before. After four long, hard years - somehow we have finally made it to the day we have all been waiting for. All of the essays, the tests, the hours dedicated in and out of school - they have all led to this day, one of conclusions and endings, but also one of beginnings.
Four years ago I was standing in a position not so different than this one. Moving from one school to the next meant leaving behind what had become my family for the past three years - but it also meant the opportunity to join a new one. As a freshman, I entered this school with many uncertainties, as I’m sure we all did - like what would I choose to pursue and who did I want to be? Over the years, I slowly found those who were my true friends, the people who I could truly express myself around, in a way that I was afraid to before. It was these friends who supported me unconditionally, who allowed me to discover who I wanted to become.
Since day one, Cedar Creek has welcomed all of its new students with open arms. This school quickly became a home and a family to all of us, which we all know comes with the good and the bad, though it is this family that has allowed us to become who we are today. And like all families, I'm sure many of us are sick of each other. Some of us are ready to go off to college away from the people we've spent the last four years with - but the important part is that we'll always be a family, no matter how far we may diverge from the path we all shared here.
Despite where we are heading next, regardless of where the future will lead us, the memories we made here at “The Creek” will stay with us wherever we go. Over the years, this school has not only given us a place to achieve, but the opportunity to do so, allowing us to push far past our horizons and discover new ones. As we leave, we leave behind a legacy for the future classes of Cedar Creek - a legacy that encompasses all that we have done as students - one of exploration, discovery, and also of perseverance. As we grow, it is only natural that it may lead us away from our family, yet our roots will always remain here.
Entering the world on our own is a daunting task at times, but as we accept this, we know that it is not a challenge we face alone. There will be times where we are faced with obstacles - ones we haven’t seen before, and with the knowledge we’ve gained together, I hope you will all choose to face these challenges head-on, thinking of the teachers, friends, and family that have led you this far.
For the next stretch of your journey, while you may find yourself alone... remember the family that stands behind you; while the road may be difficult… remember the fears you have already overcome; and while the future may be unpredictable… remember to meet it with an open mind. As I stand here before the graduating class of two-thousand nineteen, I encourage you all to always choose growth over fear, and to greet the world with the same optimism and determination that has led you here today. Thank you.