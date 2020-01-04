Cedar Creek improved to 3-2 with the wi in this Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. Najee Coursey scored a game-high 12 points for the Pirates.

Cedar Creek 9 4 17 13 – 43

Lower Cape May 5 10 11 12 – 38

CK – Stokes 9, Gresham 8, Coursey 12, Tinsley 6, Valentin 6, Smalls 2

LCM – Bencivengo 4, Bey 8, Gault 10, Pierce 2, Lawler 11, Cronin 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments