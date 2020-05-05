Cedar Creek High School has named James Melody as its new football coach.
Melody was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last year at Union High School.
Last month, Tim Watson stepped down as head coach of the Cedar Creek. Watson was head coach since the school opened in 2010
Watson finished with a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II championships in nine seasons. The Pirates finished 10-3 and won the S.J. Group II title last fall. Cedar Creek won at least 10 games in three of the past five seasons.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#19 Jamal Chapman with the game's last touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#4 Louie Barrios finds a hole to the endzone, scoring a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
The Cedar Creek High School football team celebrates winning the Central Jersey Group II championship in Egg Harbor City on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates won their first sectional title since 2015.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC #16 Malachi Melton tries to break a tackle.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC's kicker #34 Taylor Manning tackles punt receiver CHS#5 Alijah Clark.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#16 Malachi Melton carries the ball over half the field for a touch down.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC #3 Jojo Bermudez finds room down the center.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CHS quarterback #6 Jalin Brownlee with a pass to #5 Alijah Clark.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CHS#2 Darian Chestnut catches a deep pass which results in the game's first touch down.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
Camden’s Alijah Clark is forced out of bounds by Cedar Creek’s Shaheed Thomas (10) and Malachi Melton during Saturday’s Central Jersey Group II title game in Egg Harbor City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#4 Louie Barrios lets out a cheer after scoring a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#4 Louie Barrios finds a hole for some yardage.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CHS#2 Darian Chestnut with a reception in the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
Cedar Creek’s Tyler Manning boots a 26-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half to put the Pirates up 3-0. Manning also hit all four of his extra-point attempts in the win. ‘It’s crazy to go 4-5 (last season) to now champions,’ the 17-year-old Galloway Township resident said. On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC kicker #34 puts the Pirates on the board first with a field goal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
Cedar Creek head coach Tim Watson hugs an assistant after his team won Saturday’s sectional final. It is the second championship for Watson, who is in his ninth season. ‘I think early on we recognized this was a special group,’ Watson said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
120119_spt_cedarcreek
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.