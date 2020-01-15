The Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team remained tied for the Cape-Atlantic League National Division lead with a 61-38 win over Absegami.

Najee Coursey led the winning Pirates with 24. Cedar Creek is 6-2. Absegami falls to 0-8.

Absegami 8 5 17 8 – 38

Cedar Creek 16 20 18 7 – 61

AB – Allen 4, Fitten 14, Fuliciano 7, Baldino 2

CK – Richardson 2, Stokes 7, Kurz 2, Gresham 5, Coursey 24, Snyder 4, Tinsley 6, Bradley 4, Burrell 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments