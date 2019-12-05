What: Group II Regional Championship
Who: Cedar Creek (10-2) vs. Hillside (11-0)
When/where: 1 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University
Tickets: $12 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. Parking cost $15
Radio: 97.3 FM
How they got here: Cedar Creek won the Central Jersey Group II title by beating Pt. Pleasant Borough 49-14; Bernards 50-10; and Camden 31-23.
Hillside won the South Jersey Group II by beating Cinnaminson 36-2; Haddonfield 35-0 and West Deptford 14-10
Key players:
Cedar Creek: Louie Barrios, QB, 165 of 278 for 2,536 yards and 33 TDs; Manny Reid, WR/DB, 22 catches for 539 yards and 10 TDs; JoJoe Bermudez, WR/DB, 50 catches, 877 yards and 10 TDs; Malachi Melton, WR/DB, 60 catches, 785 yards and seven TDs; Tyler Hendrickson, OL/LB; C.J. Resto, LB.
Hillside: Nahree Biggins, QB/DB, 910 passing yards, 11 TD passes, 454 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs; Gavin Melendez, DE; James Westry, WR/DB; Jyleen Neals, DB, 68 tackles; Anu Okungbowa, LB, 67 tackles.
Inside the game: Cedar Creek averages 34.4 points per game. Hillside has six shutouts and has allowed 40 points all season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.