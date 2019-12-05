111019_spt_cedarcreek

On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. (l-r) CC #3 Jojo Bermudez catches a touch down pass under pressure from Panther # 42 Chris Emerick.

What: Group II Regional Championship

Who: Cedar Creek (10-2) vs. Hillside (11-0)

When/where: 1 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University

Tickets: $12 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. Parking cost $15

Radio: 97.3 FM

How they got here: Cedar Creek won the Central Jersey Group II title by beating Pt. Pleasant Borough 49-14; Bernards 50-10; and Camden 31-23.

Hillside won the South Jersey Group II by beating Cinnaminson 36-2; Haddonfield 35-0 and West Deptford 14-10

Key players:

Cedar Creek: Louie Barrios, QB, 165 of 278 for 2,536 yards and 33 TDs; Manny Reid, WR/DB, 22 catches for 539 yards and 10 TDs; JoJoe Bermudez, WR/DB, 50 catches, 877 yards and 10 TDs; Malachi Melton, WR/DB, 60 catches, 785 yards and seven TDs; Tyler Hendrickson, OL/LB; C.J. Resto, LB.

Hillside: Nahree Biggins, QB/DB, 910 passing yards, 11 TD passes, 454 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs; Gavin Melendez, DE; James Westry, WR/DB; Jyleen Neals, DB, 68 tackles; Anu Okungbowa, LB, 67 tackles.

Inside the game: Cedar Creek averages 34.4 points per game. Hillside has six shutouts and has allowed 40 points all season.

