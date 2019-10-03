Few Group II high school football teams in the state play as tough a schedule as Cedar Creek.
The Pirates face another tough opponent 7 p.m. Friday night when they travel to Pleasantville.
Cedar Creek (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Pirates sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has emerged as one of South Jersey's top underclassmen this season. He has caught 28 passes for 436 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Pleasantville beat Cedar Creek twice last season — 38-22 in the regular season and 57-0 in the playoffs.
Pleasantville senior wide receiver Keon Henry has caught nine passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and also returned two punts and a kickoff for scores.
What follows is a preview of the games this weekend involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Interdivision
St. Joseph (3-1) at Haddonfield (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday
St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and is the defending state Non-Public II champion. Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion and has won 21 straight, including a 22-15 win over St. Joe last season. St. Joe junior linebacker Tyler Paige has made 31 tackles, five of them for losses. Junior linebacker Tommy Batson leads the Haddonfield defense with 34 tackles.
Clearview (4-1) at Mainland Regional (4-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Mainland freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has rushed for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brayden Pohlman leads the Mainland defense with 20 tackles, eight of them for losses, and two sacks. Clearview has two straight by the combned score of 99-0. Clearview beat Mainand 24-17 last season.
Oakcrest (1-3) at Middle Township (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Middle quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and run for three scores. Middle brothers Karl and David Giulian have combined to make 50 tackles at linebacker. Oakcest quarterback Angel Casanova has thrown for 391 yards and two touchowns and run for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Absegami (0-3) at Hammonton (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton comes off its biggest regular season win in a few years - an 18-7 victory over Holy Spirit last Friday. Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 226 yards in the victory and now has 567 rushing yards on the season. Sophomore quarterback Ray Weed scored Absegami's only touchdown in a 44-6 loss to Ocean City last Friday.
Cumberland Regional (0-4) at Bridgeton (0-3)
6 p.m. Friday
These Cumberland County schools renew their rivalry. They are located a few miles from each other and used to play on Thanksgiving in a series that ended in 2002 when Cumberland left the Cape-Atlantic League for the Tri-County Conference. Bridgeton beat Cumberland 34-28 in overtime last season.
Wildwood (0-3) at Gloucester (1-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Wildwood fell to Riverside 36-6 last week. Gloucester lost to Pleasantville 42-6 last Friday. Gloucester beat Wildwood 48-8 last season.
Lindenwold (0-4) at Buena Regional (3-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Buena has won three straight by the combined score of 122-14. Buena sophomore running back Shayron Smithbey has rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns. Chiefs runing back Byron Spellman has run for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score.
Atlantic City (1-3) at Williamstown (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Williamstown is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. This is the second of four straight road games for Atlantic City. Vikings junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 55 tackles, 10 for losses. Atlantic City senior linebacker Connor Culmone has 38 tackles.
Egg Harbor Township (1-3) at Washington Township (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Yasir Triniwell caught a touchdown pass and also intercepted a pass in EHT's 7-6 win over Oakcrest last Friday. Washington Township has won two straight. Minutemen quarterback Liam Friel threw threee touchdown passes and ran for ascore in last week's 41-22 win over Eastern.
Haddon Township (3-1) at Lower Cape May (1-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Lower has dropped two straight after beating Riverside 29-12. Haddon Township has won three straight, including a 35-0 win over Riverside.
Millville (1-3) at Cherokee (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborn is the son former Wildwood and University of Pittsburgh standout Bill Osborn. The younger Osborn threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-10 win over Rancocas Valley last Friday. Meanwhile, Millville sophimore quarterback Nate Robbins threew for 207 yards and a touchdown and sophomore running back LaQuint Allen ran for a score as the Thunderbolts beat Kingsway 30-20 last Friday.
Vineland (1-3) at Trenton Central (3-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Vineland needs a win to boost its Group V playoff hopes. Vineland running back Nahsir Broome ran 11 times for 121 yaards and a touchdown in a 44-10 loss to Timber Creek last Friday. Trenton quarterback James Hubbard has thrown for 286 yards and two touchdowns and run for 356 yards and five scores.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Constitution Division
Marlboro (1-3) at Southern Regional (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern has won two straight. Rams quarterback Cole Robinson has thrown six touchdown passes. Defensive linemen Sebastin Cervetto and Colby Saxton have both made 22 tackles for the Southern defense. Marlboro comes off a 24-17 win over Howell.
Patriot Division
Raritan (3-1) at Barnegat (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Senior tight end Isaiah Gerena has caught 11 passes for 157 yards in two games for Barnegat after transferring from Holy Spirit. Raritan has won two straight and rushed for 326 yards in a 54-8 win over Monmouth Regional last Friday.
Liberty Divison
Lacey Township (4-0) at Holmdel (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Lacey is one of this season's surprise teams. Justin Gorski leads Lacey with 400 rushing yards and 24 tackles at defensive back. Holmdel upset Red Bank 17-7 last Friday.
National Division
Pinelands Regional (0-3) at Manchester Township (1-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Pinelands linebacker Andrew Bartlett intercepted five passes and returned one 50 yards for a touchdown in Pinelands' 14-13 loss to Keyport last Saturday. Manchester lost to Keansburg 12-7 last Saturday.
