Cedar Creek 56, Winslow Township 42
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek with 21. The Pirates improved to 8-7, while Winslow is now 5-12.
Winslow 5 10 11 16 – 42
Cedar Creek 13 16 18 19 - 56
WT -Jackson 11, Swanson 2, Quann 7, Adams 5, Watson 10, Morton 3, Sabb 2, Collins 2
CK -Stokes 2, Coursey 21, Cruze 9, Tinsley 5, Vega 2, Valentin 7, Smalls 9, Burrell 4
