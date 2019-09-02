Coach: Nick Limone (14-23)

2018 record: 8-10

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Pirates, who haven’t started more than three seniors in a few seasons, will start several this fall, including midfielder Trey Watson, attackman Trey Watson and James Endicott, defenseman David Bieniakowski and goaltender Hunter McDonald.

“These seniors were thrown immediately into the fire when they arrived three years ago,” Limone said. “They took a lot of scrapes and experienced quite a few tough losses playing in varsity squads made up of mostly underclassmen the past few years. This year, they will show themselves and others what they can do as a matured team.”

