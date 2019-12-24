Coach: George Cappuccio (fifth season)

2018-19 record: 5-16

Outlook: The Pirates will rely on their four returning juniors — Austin Alcantara (152), Oscar Perez (9138), Alec Murdock (126) and Nimil Shah (145).

"We are hoping to improve from last year's record," Cappuccio said. "Just go out there and wrestle tough and have our younger wrestlers step up."

