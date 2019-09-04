Coach: Kim Briles
2018 record: 13-4-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates won the program’s first CAL National title last year at 10-1-1 but then graduated eight seniors. Returnees include forwards Angela Connelly, Kaitlyn DeMaio and Makayla Baggstrom, midfielder Hannah McKensie, defender Juliet Duverglas and goalie Gabbie Luko.
“We have a lot of opportunities,” said Briles, last year’s Press field hockey Coach of the Year. “In our first two weeks, we have a lot of tough games, and our conference is tough this year. We’re excited. We have a lot of depth, and the young girls are stepping up.”
