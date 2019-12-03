Coach: Lauren Ciccariello (first year)
2018-2019 record: 2-4
What to watch: The Pirates are looking to improve with several young swimmers. Marlee Canale and Hailey Ingemi are leading swimmers, and Paige Goolden and Stacey Ngo will help. Logan Roesch and Megan Winterbottom are good prospects.
Ciccariello, who's also the Cedar Creek boys coach, is a former Rancocas Valley Regional and Cabrini College swimmer. She had been a Pirates boys and girls assistant for five years.
"We want the girls to continue with rebuilding and make it to the playoffs," Ciccariello said. "We have mostly a freshman team with a lot of new swimmers. We're looking forward to having a great season."
