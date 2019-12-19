121818_spt_cedarcreek

Cedar Creek’s Tay-Tay Parker drives to the basket against Lower Cape May Regional’s Annabella Halbruner #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Monday Dec 17, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Cedar Creek

Coach: Jess Sartorio

Last season's record: 9-19

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Tay-Tay Parker, 5-7, Sr., G; Jezlyn Cross, 5-5, Jr., G; Gabbie Luko, 5-7, Sr., G/F.

Outlook: The Pirates have several key varsity returnees, and looks to stay competitive in a tough Cape-Atlantic League National Division.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments