Head coach: Brian Beck (seventh season)
Last season's record: 13-8
Outlook: Contender — The Pirates only lost two seniors to graduation last season, and finished third in the CAL National Division. They have their toughest schedule to date with the inclusion on Central and North Jersey teams.
Key players: Angelina Cox, Sr.; Nina Casselberry, Sr.; Riley Lower, Sr.; Kylie Ackerman, Sr.
