Head coach: Brian Beck (seventh season)

Last season's record: 13-8

Outlook: Contender — The Pirates only lost two seniors to graduation last season, and finished third in the CAL National Division. They have their toughest schedule to date with the inclusion on Central and North Jersey teams.

Key players: Angelina Cox, Sr.; Nina Casselberry, Sr.; Riley Lower, Sr.; Kylie Ackerman, Sr.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments