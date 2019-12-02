012519_spt-swimming

Cedar Creek's boys swim team celebrate the win against Oakcrest at George L. Hess Educational Complex, Mays Landing Thursday Jan 24, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Coach: Lauren Ciccariello (first year)

2018-19 record: 9-1

What to watch: The Pirates will have to do some rebuilding after winning the conference title last year. Cedar Creek lost only to Barnegat 106-64 in the South Jersey Public C title meet. The Pirates should stay a winner with Nathan Goodrich, Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio and Freddy Flores back. Other key swimmers include Mike Bolger, Da Khullar, Cole Culleny and David Gutierrez.

Ciccariello, a former Rancocas Valley Regional and Cabrini College swimmer, was a Cedar Creek boys and girls assistant for five years.

"They're looking to win again," Ciccariello said of the boys team. "We have a lot of young swimmers, but they're very talented, and we're hopeful of another CAL title."

