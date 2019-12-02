Coach: Lauren Ciccariello (first year)
2018-19 record: 9-1
What to watch: The Pirates will have to do some rebuilding after winning the conference title last year. Cedar Creek lost only to Barnegat 106-64 in the South Jersey Public C title meet. The Pirates should stay a winner with Nathan Goodrich, Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio and Freddy Flores back. Other key swimmers include Mike Bolger, Da Khullar, Cole Culleny and David Gutierrez.
Ciccariello, a former Rancocas Valley Regional and Cabrini College swimmer, was a Cedar Creek boys and girls assistant for five years.
"They're looking to win again," Ciccariello said of the boys team. "We have a lot of young swimmers, but they're very talented, and we're hopeful of another CAL title."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.