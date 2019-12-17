Cedar Creek
Coach: Randy Dean
Last season's record: 12-13
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Najee Coursey, 6-3, Sr., G; Michael Stokes, 6-3, Sr., F; Kyree Tinsley, 5-10, Jr., G; Amaris Gresham, 5-10, Jr., G; Elijah Smalls, 6-1, So., F.
Outlook: The Pirates appear poised to take a step forward with returning starters Coursey, Stokes and Tinsley. Coursey averaged nearly 20 points and emerged as one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top players last season. Stokes is a shot blocker on defense.
