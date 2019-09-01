Coach: Danielle Hagel (41-27-8)

2018 record: 5-9-3

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Pirates lost some starters from last season’s team that advanced to the sectional playoffs, but Hagel said her current players can step up and fill those roles. Corissa Robbins and Alicia Jones, both senior midfielders, and Jordyn Meyers and Abby McGinley, both defenders, are the top returning players for Cedar Creek.

“I expect my girls to work hard every single game,” Hagel said, “and I’m excited to see our returners step into new roles and lead the team alongside our newcomers.”

