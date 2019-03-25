Coach: Mike Manning
What to watch: The Pirates have more freshmen than they have in the other three grades combined, but Manning sees that as a plus. Cedar Creek’s three seniors are Ryan Jones, Nick Coppola and Caior Manson. The team will have a varsity four, junior eight, freshman eight and novice eight.
“I think our varsity four will probably be overlooked and has the potential to turn some heads,” Manning said. “They look the part, but they need to go out and perform like they can. We have 28 freshmen, and they’re working hard.”