Coach: Earl Emmell
Last season’s record: 6-9
Outlook: The Pirates are facing a rebuilding season as they graduated most of their starting players. With only one senior, attacker/midfielder Alexis Marker, the team will rely on junior midfielder Madison Neuman and sophomore midfielder/defender Brielle Curtin. Last season, Cedar Creek advanced to the S.J. Group II playoffs.
“The challenge for the coaching staff,” the first-year coach said, “will be to prepare these girls to fill experienced roles on the field that were lost with last year’s graduating class.”