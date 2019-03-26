Coach: Earl Emmell

Last season’s record: 6-9

Outlook: The Pirates are facing a rebuilding season as they graduated most of their starting players. With only one senior, attacker/midfielder Alexis Marker, the team will rely on junior midfielder Madison Neuman and sophomore midfielder/defender Brielle Curtin. Last season, Cedar Creek advanced to the South Jersey Group II playoffs.

"The challenge for the coaching staff," the first-year coach said, "will be to prepare these girls to fill experienced roles on the field that were lost with last year's graduating class.

