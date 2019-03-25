Coach: George Cappuccio
Last season’s record: 8-6
Outlook: The Pirates lost some key players to graduation, but Cappuccio is hoping his younger players can make an impact. Cedar Creek returns seniors midfielder Rob Nawrocki, defender Aidian Richardson and attacker Doug Bruckler, who can help contribute to a successful outing this spring.
"We have a great core group of players," Cappuccio said, "and hope to be competitive within the (CAL), while working toward improving on our record from last year"