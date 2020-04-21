CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) scores a touchdown, one of his three on the day, behind Texas defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) during the second half in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Oklahoma won, 34-27.

Ceedee Lamb

Oklahoma

6-2 198

Lamb runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. He caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Lamb is know for his ability create yards after the catch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments