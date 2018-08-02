Tour two Cape May County lighthouses during National Lighthouse Day Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Families can visit with zoo animals, shop from craft vendors, and participate in fun activities together during National Lighthouse Day at the Cape May Lighthouse. Kids can climb 199 steps to the top of the historic lighthouse for free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Afterward, come back down and listen to live music, check out the animals from the Cape May County Zoo from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., listen to members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary as they share about their role in the history and operation of the lighthouse, and check out the craft vendors.
The Cape May Lighthouse is located inside Cape May Point State Park, 215 Lighthouse Ave., Lower Township (near Cape May Point). Admission to the grounds is free. Adults can climb for $8. Call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or go to CapeMayMAC.org.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Wildwood’s historic Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. There will be a formal patriotic ceremony with special guest speakers, and authors and artists will also be in attendance. Admission to tour the lighthouse will be free. Stop by anytime for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lighthouse is located at 111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood. Call 609-522-4520 or go to HerefordLighthouse.org.
Cape May Craft Beer & Crab Festival
Seafood lovers will feel as if they’re in heaven when they visit the seventh annual Craft Beer & Crab Festival in Cape May on Saturday, Aug. 4.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy steamed crabs and shrimp, crab cakes and pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels, local and regional craft beers, spirits, wine, live music and more during one of the town’s more popular summer events.
Food truck vendors in attendance include Empanada Mama, Gaiss' Market, Matt's BBQ, Pirate Pete's Soda and more. Live music will begin at 11 a.m. and includes performances by the Honeyhawks, Jake Tavill, the Max Feinstein Project, the James Calleo Band and High Waisted. And don’t forget to do some shopping, with a variety of crafters and collector vendors selling their handmade and vintage items.
The festival, taking place on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, is presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) and is sponsored by PNC Bank. The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington St.
Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Cape May MAC's educational outreach programs. For more information, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or go to CapeMayMAC.org.
Cape May Baby Parade
The 86th Annual Baby Parade in Cape May will step off from Congress Street and Beach Avenue at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
Grand Marshal of the parade Queen Maysea Sydney Duran will lead the procession. The parade will travel down Beach Avenue from Congress Street to Howard Street, where the parade will end.
Register your little one for the parade starting at 10 a.m. at Congress Street and Beach Avenue. Judging will also take place before the parade in five categories: Pretty Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Children Walking in Fancy Dress, Children Walking in Comic Dress and Decorated on Wheels.
Following the parade, head to Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. for the awards ceremony. Registration is free to all participants ages 12 and younger. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wildwood Arts & Craft Beer Festival
Wildwood’s newly developed Byrne Plaza will host the first annual Wildwood Arts Foundation Arts & Craft Beer Festival 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.
Sample craft beers from Mudhen Brewing Company while browsing the event gallery filled with local artwork. The event, rescheduled from July 21, also includes community art activities and lawn games, along with live music from 4 to 8 p.m.
Admission is free. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more information, go to WildwoodsNJ.com or TheWildwoodArts.org.
Stone Harbor Ocean Galleries exhibit
British impressionist artist Kerry Hallam is coming to Stone Harbor’s Ocean Galleries for special art receptions and an exhibit Friday, Aug. 3 through Monday, Aug. 6.
The artists’ first-ever exhibition in Stone Harbor, “Along the Coast” will feature a collection of ocean-themed acrylic and nautical chart paintings that the artist created for the exhibit at Ocean Galleries. The display will include acrylic paintings, acrylics on nautical charts, and sketches with more than 60 pieces in the collection.
Come and mingle with Hallam, who has been painting for more than 50 years, and check out his artwork during meet the artist receptions 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave. The gallery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday. Admission is free and all artwork will be available for purchase. For more information, call 609-368-7777 or visit OceanGalleries.com.