The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City

Step back in time to celebrate Repeal Day, officially known in Atlantic City as Claridge Celebration Day! The Claridge will celebrate this historic event in grand style with a 1930s bar crawl. Enjoy a two-hour open bar and experience the end of the Prohibition Era at Malcolm’s Lounge, The Twenties Prohibition Bar and The VÜE Roof Top Bar and Lounge from 8-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Each venue will feature Prohibition-style drinks by Asbury Park Distillery Co. Entertainment will be provided by Hildy and the Peptones. The price is $19.30 — to represent the Repeal occurred 89 years ago. Go to Eventbrite.com to order. The Claridge is at 123 S. Indiana Ave., A.C. 

