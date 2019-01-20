“We are sick and tired of being sick and tired."
Those words spoken by Fannie Lou Hamer in her 1964 address to the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City will be echoed Monday during a keynote speech at the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP's Martin Luther King Day ceremony. Hear South Jersey residents reflect on the day here.
There's nothing like starting off the week with sub-freezing air. Within 24 hours, we've gone from spring-like temperatures to temperatures that will feel like they are in the negatives. In reality, it will range from 10 to 15 degrees today, but with the wind chill, it will feel much colder, so cover up.
State officials appointed Atlantic City native Mike Epps to help shepherd the city out from state oversight and return local control to residents. To do that, Epps will work to implement recommendations made in a transition report. He said he hopes others will come to see the city as a great place to live.
Check out photos from Sunday's flooding after heavy rain and winds hit the region.
A star swimming from Mainland Regional High School has committed to a California university on a full athletic scholarship. Destin Lasco, who holds several swim records, chose a school known for producing Olympic gold medalists. Read about where he is headed here.