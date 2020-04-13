AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SANTIAGO-EDWARDS — To Ana Santiago and Hanif Edwards, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 29.
PENNINGTON-RIOS — To Melanie Pennington and Jacob Rios, of Blackwood, a daughter, April 1.
DALLAS — To Jennifer and David Dallas, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 1.
RAGSDALE-HENRY — To Porscha Ragsdale and Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, a son, April 2.
INMAN-SENECAL — To Abigail Inman and Steve Senecal, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 2.
PARKS — To Carolyn and Justin Parks, of Oceanview, a daughter, April 2.
COWLEY-WALKER — To Kathleen Cowley and Jermeal Walker, of Hammonton, a son, April 2.
MAYS-MOODY — To Janee Mays and Dominic Moody, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 2.
LEE-DRUMMOND — To Keyuana Lee and Mark Drummond, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 2.
TERRY-TALIAFERRO — To Taliah Terry and Baseem Taliaferro, of Atlantic City, a son, April 3.
ROSS — To Jasmine and Scott Ross, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 4.
MAGGIO — To Kelly and Pete Maggio, of Ocean City, a son, April 5.
GOULD-ZUMBRO — To Samantha Gould and Jacob Zumbro, of Pomona, a son, April 4.
CARACOSTANTAKIS — To Lindsey and Zack Caracostantakis, of Linwood, a daughter, April 5.
NOECKER — To Nicole and Andrew Noecker, of Northfield, a son, April 5.
BUKHSH-BONSU — To Hina Bukhsh and Michael Bonsu, of Pleasantville, a son, April 6.
ALLEN-RUF — To Phoenix Allen and David Ruf, of Somers Point, a daughter, April 7.
SAHLBERG-WOOD — To Tiffany Sahlberg and Christopher Wood, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 7.
