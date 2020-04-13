shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

SANTIAGO-EDWARDS — To Ana Santiago and Hanif Edwards, of Pleasantville, a daughter, March 29.

PENNINGTON-RIOS — To Melanie Pennington and Jacob Rios, of Blackwood, a daughter, April 1.

DALLAS — To Jennifer and David Dallas, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 1.

RAGSDALE-HENRY — To Porscha Ragsdale and Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, a son, April 2.

INMAN-SENECAL — To Abigail Inman and Steve Senecal, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 2.

PARKS — To Carolyn and Justin Parks, of Oceanview, a daughter, April 2.

COWLEY-WALKER — To Kathleen Cowley and Jermeal Walker, of Hammonton, a son, April 2.

MAYS-MOODY — To Janee Mays and Dominic Moody, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 2.

LEE-DRUMMOND — To Keyuana Lee and Mark Drummond, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 2.

TERRY-TALIAFERRO — To Taliah Terry and Baseem Taliaferro, of Atlantic City, a son, April 3.

ROSS — To Jasmine and Scott Ross, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 4.

MAGGIO — To Kelly and Pete Maggio, of Ocean City, a son, April 5.

GOULD-ZUMBRO — To Samantha Gould and Jacob Zumbro, of Pomona, a son, April 4.

CARACOSTANTAKIS — To Lindsey and Zack Caracostantakis, of Linwood, a daughter, April 5.

NOECKER — To Nicole and Andrew Noecker, of Northfield, a son, April 5.

BUKHSH-BONSU — To Hina Bukhsh and Michael Bonsu, of Pleasantville, a son, April 6.

ALLEN-RUF — To Phoenix Allen and David Ruf, of Somers Point, a daughter, April 7.

SAHLBERG-WOOD — To Tiffany Sahlberg and Christopher Wood, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 7.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments