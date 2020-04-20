shutterstock_586741628

LOEFFLAD — To Ashley and Jacob Loefflad, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 12.

MARENCO-WILLIAMS — To Kiara Marenco and Terry Williams, of Wildwood, a daughter, April 13.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

