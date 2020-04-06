AtlantiCare Regional
Medical Center
NELLOM-BROOKS — To Akiya Nellom and Kenneth Brooks III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 24.
BO-ZHAO — To Jie Bo and Xiaoming Zhao, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 25.
PACHECO-DIAZ-PEREZ — To Emily Pacheco-Diaz and Jose Perez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 26.
DAVIS-ROSARIO — To Cherise Davis and Anton Rosario, of Galloway Township, a son, March 26.
MURRAY — To Maqueda and Courtney Murray, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 26.
GREEN-SMITH — To Rasheedah Green and Kenneth Smith, Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 27.
LAZARO — To Ria Korina and Gerald Ford Lazaro, of Vineland, a son, March 29.
