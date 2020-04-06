shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional

Medical Center

NELLOM-BROOKS — To Akiya Nellom and Kenneth Brooks III, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 24.

BO-ZHAO — To Jie Bo and Xiaoming Zhao, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 25.

PACHECO-DIAZ-PEREZ — To Emily Pacheco-Diaz and Jose Perez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 26.

DAVIS-ROSARIO — To Cherise Davis and Anton Rosario, of Galloway Township, a son, March 26.

MURRAY — To Maqueda and Courtney Murray, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 26.

GREEN-SMITH — To Rasheedah Green and Kenneth Smith, Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 27.

LAZARO — To Ria Korina and Gerald Ford Lazaro, of Vineland, a son, March 29.

