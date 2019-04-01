shutterstock_586741628

NIXON — To Rachanda and Kevin Nixon, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 1.

MOCH — To Ashlei and Dennis Moch, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 1.

LAYTON-MAURONE — To Felicia Layton and David Maurone, of Corbin City, a daughter, Feb. 4.

HART-HEUBER — To Gabbriel Hart and David Hueber, of Cape May, a daughter, Feb. 4.

DAVIS — To Aliyah Davis, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 5.

DeCICCO-MEREDITH — To Amber DeCicco and Justin Meredith, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 5.

STIEFEL — To Rebecca and Justin Stiefel, of Woodbine, a son, Feb. 6.

BOZZI-MARTINEZ — To Gabrielle Bozzi and Pedro Martinez Diaz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 6.

RITENOUR — To Lauren and Brad Ritenour, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 6.

BERRY — To Logan and Sean Berry, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 6.

WATSON-WRIGHT — To Kursten Watson and Al-Tarik Wright, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 8.

FICHETOLA-RIEU — To Nicole Fichetola and George Rieu, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 8.

MATTHEWS — To Stephanie and Brett Matthews, of Cape May, a daughter, Feb. 9.

SCHWEER — To Meghan and Kevin Schweer, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 9.

MILLER-THOMPSON — To Niasia Miller and Kenneth Thompson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 9.

DAVIS-MILLER — To Tammy Davis and Justin Miller, of Corbin City, a daughter, Feb. 11.

THACH-NGUYEN — To Nikki Thach and Nhat Nguyen, of Somers Point, a son, Feb. 12.

DE LA LUZ-CISNEROS — To Ashley De La Luz Gonzalez and Sergio Cisneros Garcia, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 12.

WEIMAR-JUAREZ — To Brandi Weimar-Juarez and Edgar Juarez Lorenzo, of Villas, twins, a son and a daughter, Feb. 14.

MASON — To Dina and Howard Mason Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 14.

GLANCEY — To Leah and Matthew Glancey, of Ventnor, a son, Feb. 15.

WEDUL-MEIER — To Jessica Wedul and Christopher Meier, of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 15.

LEBRON-TUNSTALL-CAREY — To Kathlina Lebron and Omar Tunstall-Carey, of Absecon, a son, Feb. 17.

POFI-BRECKLEY — To Crystal Pofi and Brett Breckley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 18.

BARONE — To Malgorzata and Steven Barone, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 19.

CHARLES — To Alisa and Christopher Charles, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 19.

PIERCE — To Amanda-Lyn and Joshua Pierce, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 19.

WILLIAMS — To Nayanna Williams, of Atlantic City, twin sons, Feb. 20.

CLARK-BROUGHTON — To Victoria Clark and Charles Broughton Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 3.

