shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

TOLER — To Lauren and Daniel Toler, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 8.

PITTS-FREEMAN — To Cearah Pitts and Lutfiy Freeman, of Mays Landing, a son, April 9.

VELAZQUEZ-APARICIO-VILLA-MARTINEZ — To Griselda Velazquez-Aparicio and Gerardo Villa-Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 9.

COOPER-REDDEN — To Alisha Cooper and Edward Redden, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 10.

GLAZE-DORSEY — To Charmain Glaze and Lloyd Dorsey, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 10.

EAISE — To Marie and Zeke Eaise, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 11.

LINCOLN — To Lisa and Travis Lincoln, of Mays Landing, a son, April 13.

Cape Regional Medical Center

ST. JOHN-BRONSON — To Lauren St. John and Tim Bronson, of Ocean View, a son, April 2.

HEATON-URBAN — To Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban Jr., of Wildwood, a son, April 7.

LAWSON — To Catey Heeren and Eric Lawson, of Del Haven, a daughter, April 9.

JONES-McNEAL — To Markeia Jones and Nick McNeal, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 12.

JORDAN-STANFIELD — To Joanna Jordan and Justin Stanfield, of Wildwood Crest, a son, April 12.

PITTMAN — To Danielle Denise and Chris Pittman, of Villas, a daughter, April 13.

VERSAGGI-MOYA — To Ariana Versaggi and Pedro Moya, of Wildwood, a son, April 16.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments