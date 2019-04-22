AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
TOLER — To Lauren and Daniel Toler, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 8.
PITTS-FREEMAN — To Cearah Pitts and Lutfiy Freeman, of Mays Landing, a son, April 9.
VELAZQUEZ-APARICIO-VILLA-MARTINEZ — To Griselda Velazquez-Aparicio and Gerardo Villa-Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 9.
COOPER-REDDEN — To Alisha Cooper and Edward Redden, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 10.
GLAZE-DORSEY — To Charmain Glaze and Lloyd Dorsey, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 10.
EAISE — To Marie and Zeke Eaise, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 11.
LINCOLN — To Lisa and Travis Lincoln, of Mays Landing, a son, April 13.
Cape Regional Medical Center
ST. JOHN-BRONSON — To Lauren St. John and Tim Bronson, of Ocean View, a son, April 2.
HEATON-URBAN — To Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban Jr., of Wildwood, a son, April 7.
LAWSON — To Catey Heeren and Eric Lawson, of Del Haven, a daughter, April 9.
JONES-McNEAL — To Markeia Jones and Nick McNeal, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 12.
JORDAN-STANFIELD — To Joanna Jordan and Justin Stanfield, of Wildwood Crest, a son, April 12.
PITTMAN — To Danielle Denise and Chris Pittman, of Villas, a daughter, April 13.
VERSAGGI-MOYA — To Ariana Versaggi and Pedro Moya, of Wildwood, a son, April 16.