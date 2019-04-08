shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CUMINTI-ETLING — To Coral Cuminti and John Etling, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 19.

CARTER — To Amanda and Kyle Carter, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 20.

GROVE-HERBERT — To Jamie Grove and George Herbert IV, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 20.

HEFFLEY — To Kelly and Kyle Heffley, of Hammonton, a daughter, March 20.

BETANCOURT-BARREDA — To Beatriz Betancourt and Paul Barreda, of Northfield, a daughter, March 21.

MATOS-VELEZ — To Paola Matos and Ricardo Velez, of Pleasantville, a son, March 21.

CHAN-CASTILLO-SEGUINOT — To Jennifer Chan-Castillo and Hector Seguinot, of Galloway Township, a son, March 22.

LEDBETTER-OJEDA — To Latasha Ledbetter and Angel Ojeda, of Atlantic City, a son, March 22.

PORTER — To Stefanie and Sean Porter, of Galloway Township, a son, March 22.

SANDERLIN — To Tonika Sanderlin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 22.

MELONI-WESTCOTT — To Danielle Meloni and John Westcott, of Petersburg, a son, March 23.

RAMIREZ-ALVAREZ-CRUZ — To Sarai Ramirez-Alvarez and Johsian Cruz, of Atlantic City, a son, March 23.

OLIVA — To Maria and Thomas Oliva, of Linwood, a son, March 24.

Cape Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON-MACK — To Asia Johnson and Jonathan Mack, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 21.

TSIAMI-BARALOS — To Ioanna Tsiami and Miltianis Baralos, of North Wildwood, a daughter, March 23.

MASON-GALES — To Jessica Mason and Demorn Gales, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 26.

Shore Medical Center

COPPIN-BROWN — To Tia Coppin and Kishawn Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 21.

DeMASSE — To Krystal and Robert DeMasse Jr., of Stow Creek Township, a son, Feb. 21.

MAYES — To Chloe and George Mayes Jr., of Absecon, a daughter, Feb. 22.

LANDIS-MADRACK — To Anita Landis and Jerry Madrack, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 22.

BRIGHT-HOPEWELL-INGRUM — To Sharnette Bright and Abdul Shakur Hopewell-Ingrum, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.

HERRON — To Lauren and Brian Herron, of Cape May Court House, a son, Feb. 24.

McGONAGLE-BEAMAN — To Rebecca McGonagle and James Beaman, of Del Haven, a son, Feb. 25.

COCUZZA — To Jennifer and Matthew Cocuzza, of Absecon, a daughter, Feb. 25.

SULTANA-MOZAMMEL — To Nasrin Sultana and Mahamudul Mozammel, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 26.

MUNOZ-DAVENPORT — To Alejandra Munoz and Matthew Davenport, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 28.

