AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CUMINTI-ETLING — To Coral Cuminti and John Etling, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 19.
CARTER — To Amanda and Kyle Carter, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, March 20.
GROVE-HERBERT — To Jamie Grove and George Herbert IV, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 20.
HEFFLEY — To Kelly and Kyle Heffley, of Hammonton, a daughter, March 20.
BETANCOURT-BARREDA — To Beatriz Betancourt and Paul Barreda, of Northfield, a daughter, March 21.
MATOS-VELEZ — To Paola Matos and Ricardo Velez, of Pleasantville, a son, March 21.
CHAN-CASTILLO-SEGUINOT — To Jennifer Chan-Castillo and Hector Seguinot, of Galloway Township, a son, March 22.
LEDBETTER-OJEDA — To Latasha Ledbetter and Angel Ojeda, of Atlantic City, a son, March 22.
PORTER — To Stefanie and Sean Porter, of Galloway Township, a son, March 22.
SANDERLIN — To Tonika Sanderlin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 22.
MELONI-WESTCOTT — To Danielle Meloni and John Westcott, of Petersburg, a son, March 23.
RAMIREZ-ALVAREZ-CRUZ — To Sarai Ramirez-Alvarez and Johsian Cruz, of Atlantic City, a son, March 23.
OLIVA — To Maria and Thomas Oliva, of Linwood, a son, March 24.
Cape Regional Medical Center
JOHNSON-MACK — To Asia Johnson and Jonathan Mack, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 21.
TSIAMI-BARALOS — To Ioanna Tsiami and Miltianis Baralos, of North Wildwood, a daughter, March 23.
MASON-GALES — To Jessica Mason and Demorn Gales, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 26.
Shore Medical Center
COPPIN-BROWN — To Tia Coppin and Kishawn Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 21.
DeMASSE — To Krystal and Robert DeMasse Jr., of Stow Creek Township, a son, Feb. 21.
MAYES — To Chloe and George Mayes Jr., of Absecon, a daughter, Feb. 22.
LANDIS-MADRACK — To Anita Landis and Jerry Madrack, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 22.
BRIGHT-HOPEWELL-INGRUM — To Sharnette Bright and Abdul Shakur Hopewell-Ingrum, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.
HERRON — To Lauren and Brian Herron, of Cape May Court House, a son, Feb. 24.
McGONAGLE-BEAMAN — To Rebecca McGonagle and James Beaman, of Del Haven, a son, Feb. 25.
COCUZZA — To Jennifer and Matthew Cocuzza, of Absecon, a daughter, Feb. 25.
SULTANA-MOZAMMEL — To Nasrin Sultana and Mahamudul Mozammel, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 26.
MUNOZ-DAVENPORT — To Alejandra Munoz and Matthew Davenport, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 28.