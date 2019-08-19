AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BRAGG-MEEHAN — To Nicole Bragg and Peter Meehan Jr., of Somers Point, a daughter, July 16.
WYATT — To Myisha Wyatt, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 16.
FOSUA-ASANTE-AFREH — To Augustina Fosua-Asante and Prince Afreh, of Absecon, a daughter, July 17.
DASE-EINWECHTER — To Stephanie Bollinger Dase and David Einwechter, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 18.
WALTON — To Justina and Jarriel Walton, of Galloway Township, a son, July 18.
WASHINGTON-BUTTS — To Shaleyah Washington-Butts, of Absecon, a son, July 18.
ZARATE-PELAEZ-RUIZ — To Delmary Zarate and Edgar Pelaez-Ruiz, of Pleasantville, a son, July 18.
GANDIA-MARTINEZ — To Alicia Gandia and Michael Martinez II, of Brigantine, a daughter, July 19.
RUGAMAS-CARRANZA-GUTIERRES-PEREZ — To Vilma Rugamas-Carranza and Exar Gutierres-Perez, of Hammonton, a son, July 19.
BARRIOS-NIETO — To Cristal Barrios and Jose Nieto, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 20.
GEORGE-SANCHEZ — To Zakiyya George and Miguel Sanchez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 20.
MARIN-VILCHIS-LOPEZ-MARTINEZ — To Jaqueline Marin-Vilchis and Miguel Lopez-Martinez, of Hammonton, a son, July 20.
PEREZ-FELICIANO — To Mariela Perez and Jeremy Feliciano, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 20.
ABEL-GHANI-HABASH — To Hanneh Abel-Ghani and Jan Habash, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 21.
CASTAGNA-DAVIS — To Dana Castagna and Ralph Davis, of Somers Point, a son, July 21.
HOLLANDER —To Nicole and Nathan Hollander, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 21.
DESARME — To Roseangel Desarme, of Atlantic City, a son, July 21.
SULTANA-HOQUE — To Niger Sultana and Emranul Hoque, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 21.
BOEHM-DIXON — To Tommilynn Boehm and Christopher Dixon, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 22.
RODRIGUEZ-FLORES — To Samantha Rodriguez and Jorge Flores, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 22.
WEED-SEEBURG — To Amanda Weed and Kyle Seeburg, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 22.
DEY-CHOWDHURY — To Neharika Dey and Alock Chowdhury, of Northfield, a son, July 23.
GRIFFIN-REVENELL-HENDERSON — To Mahasha Griffin and Shilameen Revenell-Henderson, of Egg Harbor City, a son, July 23.
SCULL — To Donyelle and Jason Scull, of Tuckerton, a daughter, July 24.
FUNKHOUSER-COPSON — To Madelyn Funkhouser and Kenny Copson, of Ventnor, a daughter, July 25.
JONES-COX — To Typanga Jones and Matthew Cox, of Vincentown, a daughter, July 25.
JOHNSON-AMATO — To Katherine Johnson and Kyle Amato, of Galloway Township, a son, July 26.
KULZER — To Brianna and Geoff Kulzer, of Margate, a daughter, July 26.
BOLANOS-MELARA-HERRERA-MARTINEZ — To Ingrid Bolanos-Melara and Lucas Herrera-Martinez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 27.
REID-BUNN — To Rayshell Reid and Irvin Bunn, of Atlantic City, a son, July 27.
Cape Regional Medical Center
DRISCOLL-YOUNG — To Jessica Driscoll and Michael Young, of Cape May, a son, July 27.
FLORES-HALL — To Judy Flores and Ronald Hall, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 24.
MORGAN-MULLEN — To Katie Morgan and Ryan Mullen, of Villas, a son, July 31.
CHESERONI-SMITH — To Brittany Cheseroni and Artis Smith Sr., of Millville, a son, Aug. 1.
BRUNELL — To Katherine and John Brunell, of Villas, a son, Aug. 2.
MONTANEZ-STANTON — To Kaytlin Montanez and John Stanton, of Wildwood, a daughter, Aug. 5.
CORNELL — To Lauren Hewitt Cornell and John Cornell, of Cape May, a daughter, Aug. 9.
LOOS-SANTORA — To Brittany Loos and Justin Santora, of S. Dennis, a son, Aug. 10.
O’NEILL-CRUZ — To Brittany O’Neill and Nigel Cruz, of Wildwood, a daughter, Aug. 10.