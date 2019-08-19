shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BRAGG-MEEHAN — To Nicole Bragg and Peter Meehan Jr., of Somers Point, a daughter, July 16.

WYATT — To Myisha Wyatt, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 16.

FOSUA-ASANTE-AFREH — To Augustina Fosua-Asante and Prince Afreh, of Absecon, a daughter, July 17.

DASE-EINWECHTER — To Stephanie Bollinger Dase and David Einwechter, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 18.

WALTON — To Justina and Jarriel Walton, of Galloway Township, a son, July 18.

WASHINGTON-BUTTS — To Shaleyah Washington-Butts, of Absecon, a son, July 18.

ZARATE-PELAEZ-RUIZ — To Delmary Zarate and Edgar Pelaez-Ruiz, of Pleasantville, a son, July 18.

GANDIA-MARTINEZ — To Alicia Gandia and Michael Martinez II, of Brigantine, a daughter, July 19.

RUGAMAS-CARRANZA-GUTIERRES-PEREZ — To Vilma Rugamas-Carranza and Exar Gutierres-Perez, of Hammonton, a son, July 19.

BARRIOS-NIETO — To Cristal Barrios and Jose Nieto, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 20.

GEORGE-SANCHEZ — To Zakiyya George and Miguel Sanchez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 20.

MARIN-VILCHIS-LOPEZ-MARTINEZ — To Jaqueline Marin-Vilchis and Miguel Lopez-Martinez, of Hammonton, a son, July 20.

PEREZ-FELICIANO — To Mariela Perez and Jeremy Feliciano, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 20.

ABEL-GHANI-HABASH — To Hanneh Abel-Ghani and Jan Habash, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 21.

CASTAGNA-DAVIS — To Dana Castagna and Ralph Davis, of Somers Point, a son, July 21.

HOLLANDER —To Nicole and Nathan Hollander, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 21.

DESARME — To Roseangel Desarme, of Atlantic City, a son, July 21.

SULTANA-HOQUE — To Niger Sultana and Emranul Hoque, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 21.

BOEHM-DIXON — To Tommilynn Boehm and Christopher Dixon, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 22.

RODRIGUEZ-FLORES — To Samantha Rodriguez and Jorge Flores, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 22.

WEED-SEEBURG — To Amanda Weed and Kyle Seeburg, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 22.

DEY-CHOWDHURY — To Neharika Dey and Alock Chowdhury, of Northfield, a son, July 23.

GRIFFIN-REVENELL-HENDERSON — To Mahasha Griffin and Shilameen Revenell-Henderson, of Egg Harbor City, a son, July 23.

SCULL — To Donyelle and Jason Scull, of Tuckerton, a daughter, July 24.

FUNKHOUSER-COPSON — To Madelyn Funkhouser and Kenny Copson, of Ventnor, a daughter, July 25.

JONES-COX — To Typanga Jones and Matthew Cox, of Vincentown, a daughter, July 25.

JOHNSON-AMATO — To Katherine Johnson and Kyle Amato, of Galloway Township, a son, July 26.

KULZER — To Brianna and Geoff Kulzer, of Margate, a daughter, July 26.

BOLANOS-MELARA-HERRERA-MARTINEZ — To Ingrid Bolanos-Melara and Lucas Herrera-Martinez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 27.

REID-BUNN — To Rayshell Reid and Irvin Bunn, of Atlantic City, a son, July 27.

Cape Regional Medical Center

DRISCOLL-YOUNG — To Jessica Driscoll and Michael Young, of Cape May, a son, July 27.

FLORES-HALL — To Judy Flores and Ronald Hall, of Woodbine, a daughter, July 24.

MORGAN-MULLEN — To Katie Morgan and Ryan Mullen, of Villas, a son, July 31.

CHESERONI-SMITH — To Brittany Cheseroni and Artis Smith Sr., of Millville, a son, Aug. 1.

BRUNELL — To Katherine and John Brunell, of Villas, a son, Aug. 2.

MONTANEZ-STANTON — To Kaytlin Montanez and John Stanton, of Wildwood, a daughter, Aug. 5.

CORNELL — To Lauren Hewitt Cornell and John Cornell, of Cape May, a daughter, Aug. 9.

LOOS-SANTORA — To Brittany Loos and Justin Santora, of S. Dennis, a son, Aug. 10.

O’NEILL-CRUZ — To Brittany O’Neill and Nigel Cruz, of Wildwood, a daughter, Aug. 10.

