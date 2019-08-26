shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare regional Medical Center

COMPTON-DAVILA — To Zenna Compton and Carlos Davila, of Pleasantville, a son, July 27.

JORDAN-CONOVER — To Amber Jordan and Brandon Conover, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 28.

RIVERA-JOHNSON — To Daneline Rivera and DeMarco Johnson, of Pleasantville, a son, July 28.

BRINBERG — To Erinn and Jeffrey Brinberg, of Ventnor, a son, July 29.

PIERCE-LAWRENSON — To Salena Pierce and Teddy Lawrenson, of Hammonton, a son, July 29.

PALMIERI-CROSS — To Crystal Palmieri and Stephen Cross, of Barnegat, a son, July 29.

VALENTINE-BRITTINGHAM — To Taniesha Valentine and Brydell Brittingham, of Atlantic City, a son, July 29.

COBB — To Kimberly and John Cobb, of Woodbine, a son, July 30.

RING-HARRIGAN — To Jessica Ring and Andrew Harrigan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 30.

RAE — To Jessica and Mark Rae, of Hammonton, a son, July 31.

HOWELL-PANNELL — To Tameka Howell and Johnny Pannell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 31.

RUSSO — To Constance and Carmen Russo III, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 1.

ESCOTO-GARCIA — To Raidiry Escoto and Jose Garcia, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 2.

HAINES-BOUCHER — To Ainsley Haines and Scott Boucher, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 2.

SHOOK-SWEET — To Amanda Shook and Charles Sweet, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 3.

BIEBEL — To Amanda and Nicholas Biebel, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Aug. 4.

BLAKE-BROWN — To Lanay Blake and Marvin Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 4.

KAMARA-KAMARA — To Aminata Kamara and Mohamed Kamara, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 4.

BENJAMIN — To Cheryl Benjamin, of Landisville, a son, Aug. 6.

CHATTEN — To Jessica and Kyle Chatten, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Aug. 6.

BRANDENBERGER-GRUESO — To Megan Brandenberger and Bryant Grueso, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 7.

GAO-ZHENG — To Zhoating Gao and Binbin Zheng, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 7.

WARD — To Johnetta and Damien Ward, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 8.

BOOTHBY-PAGANO — To Rebecca Boothby and Jared Pagano, of Egg Habor Township, a daughter, Aug. 9.

HERRON-YOUNG — To Valerie Herron and Michael Young, of Petersburg, a daughter, Aug. 10.

HOOK-IRELAND — To Jessica Hook and Kyle Ireland, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 10.

RANSOM — To Brittany Ransom, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 10.

THOMPSON-MANAGO-McNAIR — To Veneshia Thompson-Manago and Gerald McNair, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 11.

BELL — To Alison and Christopher Bell, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 12.

FARINA-ALLMOND — To Theresa Farina and David Allmond, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 12.

REPSTIEN — To Michelle and Anthony Repstien, of Barnagat, a daughter, Aug. 12.

MARTINEZ-LOPEZ — To Annie Martinez-Lopez, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 13.

ELAM — To Natequia and Gordon Elam, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 14.

GANSERT-NORRIS — To Amanda Gansert and Christopher Norris, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 14.

JACKSON-TOLBERT — To Jaslynn Jackson and Tyron Tolbert, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 14.

SEITLES — To Lisa and Samuel Seitles, of Hammonton, a daughter, Aug. 15.

ABEJA-GUADARRAMA — To Dianaliz Abeja and Jose Guadarrama, of Winslow, a son, Aug. 18.

FIELD-OCASIO — To Kristin Field and Juan Ocasio, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 18.

McKINNEY-PALMS — To Therese McKinney and Jamal Palms, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 18.

MELENCIANO-EMLIANO — To Johanna Melenciano and Henry Abreu Emliano, of Atlantic City, twins — a son and a daughter, Aug. 18.

SCULL-HACKETT — To Hannah Scull and Scott Hackett, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Aug. 18.

SEIDEL — To Dana and Michael Seidel, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 18.

WATTS-BEAUFORD — To Kiara Watts and Matthew Beauford, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 18.

WILLIAMS-BUNDY — To Ka’Shiera Williams and Massi Bundy, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 18.

