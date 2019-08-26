AtlantiCare regional Medical Center
COMPTON-DAVILA — To Zenna Compton and Carlos Davila, of Pleasantville, a son, July 27.
JORDAN-CONOVER — To Amber Jordan and Brandon Conover, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 28.
RIVERA-JOHNSON — To Daneline Rivera and DeMarco Johnson, of Pleasantville, a son, July 28.
BRINBERG — To Erinn and Jeffrey Brinberg, of Ventnor, a son, July 29.
PIERCE-LAWRENSON — To Salena Pierce and Teddy Lawrenson, of Hammonton, a son, July 29.
PALMIERI-CROSS — To Crystal Palmieri and Stephen Cross, of Barnegat, a son, July 29.
VALENTINE-BRITTINGHAM — To Taniesha Valentine and Brydell Brittingham, of Atlantic City, a son, July 29.
COBB — To Kimberly and John Cobb, of Woodbine, a son, July 30.
RING-HARRIGAN — To Jessica Ring and Andrew Harrigan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 30.
RAE — To Jessica and Mark Rae, of Hammonton, a son, July 31.
HOWELL-PANNELL — To Tameka Howell and Johnny Pannell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 31.
RUSSO — To Constance and Carmen Russo III, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 1.
ESCOTO-GARCIA — To Raidiry Escoto and Jose Garcia, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 2.
HAINES-BOUCHER — To Ainsley Haines and Scott Boucher, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Aug. 2.
SHOOK-SWEET — To Amanda Shook and Charles Sweet, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 3.
BIEBEL — To Amanda and Nicholas Biebel, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Aug. 4.
BLAKE-BROWN — To Lanay Blake and Marvin Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 4.
KAMARA-KAMARA — To Aminata Kamara and Mohamed Kamara, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 4.
BENJAMIN — To Cheryl Benjamin, of Landisville, a son, Aug. 6.
CHATTEN — To Jessica and Kyle Chatten, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Aug. 6.
BRANDENBERGER-GRUESO — To Megan Brandenberger and Bryant Grueso, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 7.
GAO-ZHENG — To Zhoating Gao and Binbin Zheng, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 7.
WARD — To Johnetta and Damien Ward, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 8.
BOOTHBY-PAGANO — To Rebecca Boothby and Jared Pagano, of Egg Habor Township, a daughter, Aug. 9.
HERRON-YOUNG — To Valerie Herron and Michael Young, of Petersburg, a daughter, Aug. 10.
HOOK-IRELAND — To Jessica Hook and Kyle Ireland, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 10.
RANSOM — To Brittany Ransom, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 10.
THOMPSON-MANAGO-McNAIR — To Veneshia Thompson-Manago and Gerald McNair, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 11.
BELL — To Alison and Christopher Bell, of Absecon, a daughter, Aug. 12.
FARINA-ALLMOND — To Theresa Farina and David Allmond, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 12.
REPSTIEN — To Michelle and Anthony Repstien, of Barnagat, a daughter, Aug. 12.
MARTINEZ-LOPEZ — To Annie Martinez-Lopez, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 13.
ELAM — To Natequia and Gordon Elam, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 14.
GANSERT-NORRIS — To Amanda Gansert and Christopher Norris, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 14.
JACKSON-TOLBERT — To Jaslynn Jackson and Tyron Tolbert, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 14.
SEITLES — To Lisa and Samuel Seitles, of Hammonton, a daughter, Aug. 15.
ABEJA-GUADARRAMA — To Dianaliz Abeja and Jose Guadarrama, of Winslow, a son, Aug. 18.
FIELD-OCASIO — To Kristin Field and Juan Ocasio, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 18.
McKINNEY-PALMS — To Therese McKinney and Jamal Palms, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 18.
MELENCIANO-EMLIANO — To Johanna Melenciano and Henry Abreu Emliano, of Atlantic City, twins — a son and a daughter, Aug. 18.
SCULL-HACKETT — To Hannah Scull and Scott Hackett, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Aug. 18.
SEIDEL — To Dana and Michael Seidel, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 18.
WATTS-BEAUFORD — To Kiara Watts and Matthew Beauford, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 18.
WILLIAMS-BUNDY — To Ka’Shiera Williams and Massi Bundy, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 18.