shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FROEDER-LIVINGSTON — To Mallory Froeder and Jeffery Livingston Jr., of Cape May, a son, Dec. 9.

ALLEN-STILL — To Janisha Allen and Bryan Still, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 9.

BROOKS-RUSSELL — To Asheema Brooks and Brandon Russell, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 11.

ENCARNACION-SANCHEZ-OLIVERO-DE FREITAS — To Grisel Encarnacion-Sanchez and Alfreluis Olivero-De Freitas, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.

CAPRIONI — To Nicole and David Caprioni, of Belleplain, a daughter, Dec. 12.

CLEGG — To Rachel and Mark Clegg, of Estell Manor, a daughter, Dec. 13.

POWELL-CIARROCHI — To Desiree Powell and Julian Ciarrochi, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 12.

WRIGHT-WILSON — To Antonique Wright and Cedric Wilson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 12.

BROWN-ZAFFA — To Kimberly Brown and Mukhtar Zaffa, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.

AVILES-ORTIZ-GALARZA — To Karina Aviles and Orlando Ortiz-Galarza, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 13.

ROSARIO-OLIVER — To Natalie Rosario and Zakee Oliver, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 17.

DUFFY — To Connie and Thomas Duffy, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.

TODD — To Jaclyn and William Todd, of Linwood, a daughter, Dec. 17.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments