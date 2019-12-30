AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FROEDER-LIVINGSTON — To Mallory Froeder and Jeffery Livingston Jr., of Cape May, a son, Dec. 9.
ALLEN-STILL — To Janisha Allen and Bryan Still, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 9.
BROOKS-RUSSELL — To Asheema Brooks and Brandon Russell, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 11.
ENCARNACION-SANCHEZ-OLIVERO-DE FREITAS — To Grisel Encarnacion-Sanchez and Alfreluis Olivero-De Freitas, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.
CAPRIONI — To Nicole and David Caprioni, of Belleplain, a daughter, Dec. 12.
CLEGG — To Rachel and Mark Clegg, of Estell Manor, a daughter, Dec. 13.
POWELL-CIARROCHI — To Desiree Powell and Julian Ciarrochi, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 12.
WRIGHT-WILSON — To Antonique Wright and Cedric Wilson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 12.
BROWN-ZAFFA — To Kimberly Brown and Mukhtar Zaffa, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.
AVILES-ORTIZ-GALARZA — To Karina Aviles and Orlando Ortiz-Galarza, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 13.
ROSARIO-OLIVER — To Natalie Rosario and Zakee Oliver, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 17.
DUFFY — To Connie and Thomas Duffy, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.
TODD — To Jaclyn and William Todd, of Linwood, a daughter, Dec. 17.
