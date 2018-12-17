Southern Ocean Medical Center
SCHEINER-TOMALA — To Tristin Scheiner and Dennis Tomala, of Forked River, a son, Oct. 3.
WIXNER-CALLAHAN — To Trinity Wixner and Robert Callahan, of Beachwood, a son, Nov. 3.
DWYER — To Melissa and James Dwyer, of Tuckerton, a son, Nov. 6.
ALBERTSON — To Deanna and Christopher Albertson, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 10.
RIVAS-CASTELLANOS — To Kaitlyn Rivas and Marc Castellanos, of Barnegat, a daughter, Nov. 11.
WORTZ-WILLIAMS — To Brianna Wortz and Junior Williams, of Lanoka Harbor, a son and a daughter, Nov. 16.
STRAUSS-DELANEY — To Mandy Strauss and Shane Delaney, of Forked River, a son, Nov. 18.
VENIER — To Bobbie and John Venier, of Barnegat, a son, Nov. 20.
ALVAREZ-GRUBB — To Zonia Alvarez and William Grubb, of Barnegat, a son, Nov. 20.