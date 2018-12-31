AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
DASE-CAMANDER — To Selyna Dase and Daniel Camander, of Williamstown, a son, Dec. 11.
CARRASCO-SANCHEZ-BARRERA-JESURUN — To Yaneidy Carrasco-Sanchez and Esmerlin Barrera-Jesurun, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.
HATTRICH — To Kristie Hattrich, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.
SILVA — To Sarah and Jose Silva, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 12.
SULTANA-ULLAH — To Jesmine Sultana and MD Ullah, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 12.
MIRANDA-HICKS — To Tiffany Miranda and Michael Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.
HOLLOWAY-JAMES — To Sha-Tara Holloway and Quamir James, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 14.
DELLAS-CAPUTO — To Nicole Dellas and Vincent Caputo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.
BAUGHMAN-GONZALEZ — To Madison Baughman and Gabriel Gonzalez, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 16.
CLAUDIO-STOTTS — To Shakora Claudio and Sh’ron Stotts, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 17.
RICHARDS-KILLIAN — To Alyssa Richards and Michael Killian, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 17.
BODDY-GOLDENBERG — To Renee Boddy and Robert Goldenberg, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 18.
BARRY — To Danielle and John Barry, of Absecon, a son, Dec. 20.
SCOTT-DEGRAFFENREIDT — To Zaqirra Scott and Mikye Degraffenreidt, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 20.
MUNIZ-ROSADO — To Jerlisee Muniz and Carlos Rosado, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 21.
IVANOVA-PATEL — To Tatyana Ivanova and Priten Patel, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 23.
Cape Regional Medical Center
LEAMING-TORIBIO — To Rachael Leaming and Luis Toribio, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 7.
EVANS — To Stacy and Brian Evans, of Belleplain, a son, Dec. 14.
PEREZ-LOPEZ — To Griselda Perez and Isidro Lopez, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.
MARROQUIN — To Abisai Barrios and Uriel Marroquin, of Villas, a daughter, Dec. 19.
MARENCO-WILLIAMS — To Kiara Marenco and Terry Williams, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, Dec. 21.
Shore Medical Center
STEFFANCI — To Meghan and Nicholas Steffanci, of Seaville, a son, Nov. 1.
BARTEE — To Tiffany and Raymond Bartee Jr., of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 1.
SWEATLOCK — To Danielle and Kenneth Sweatlock, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 4.
DEOGRACIAS — To Christine and Michael Deogracias, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 6.
EARL — To April and Owen Earl, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 7.
ALFORD — To Gail and Joshua Alford Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 8.
TAYLOR — To Jennifer and Christopher Taylor, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 8.
CRANMER — To Vee and Steven Cranmer, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 10.
PINCUS — To Teresa and Justin Pincus, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 10.
RODRIGUEZ-COLON — To Joselynne Rodriguez and Daniel Colon Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 10.
DE LA CRUZ-GUTIERREZ — To Icelsa Gutierrez De La Cruz and Wilmer De la Cruz Santos, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 11.
MEJIA — To Hillary and Juan Mejia, of Brigantine, a daughter, Nov. 12.
MORALES — To McKayla and Jordan Morales, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 12.
CAMPBELL — To Stephanie and William Campbell III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 13.
RHEIN — To Brittany and Brett Rhein, of Lessburg, a daughter, Nov. 13.
ROY-ENGLISH — To Rhiann Roy and Zachary English Sr., of Villas, a son, Nov. 14.
LOESCH — To Brittany and Andrew Loesch, of Woodbine, a son, Nov. 14.
VAGRATIAN-HANSON — To Jennifer Vagratian and Steven Hanson, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 15.
CRAVER-JONES — To Alexa Craver and Dominick Jones, of South Dennis, a daughter, Nov. 15.
NAMMOUR — To Fareedah and Maher Al-Nammour, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 16.
CAMP — To Taylor and Thomas Camp Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 16.
CAPPACHIONE-HOGGE — To Martharose Cappachione and Thaddeus Hogge, of North Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 19.
FARRELL-SENEY — To Shannon Farrell and TyJuan Seney, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 19.
TREMBLAY — To Shannon and Kevin Tremblay, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 20.
FERNANDEZ-ROMAN — To Yvelise Fernandez and Cristian Roman, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 20.
ENGLISH — To Heather and Robert English III, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 20.
ELLIS-EXANTUS — To Alecia Ellis and Dakens Exantus, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.
SAWATZKE — To Christine and Dan Sawatzke, of Linwood, a daughter, Nov. 21.
HOLDEN-MORTON-HARGIS — To Ambrie Holden-Morton and Michael Hargis, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 21.
UNDERWOOD — To Kristina and Barry Underwood, of Vineland, a daughter, Nov. 21.
SERRANO-LARACUENTE — To Denise Serrano and Diante Laracuente, of Woodbine, a daughter, Nov. 22.
AKTER-ISLAM — To Taslima Akter and Saiful Islam, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 23.