AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DASE-CAMANDER — To Selyna Dase and Daniel Camander, of Williamstown, a son, Dec. 11.

CARRASCO-SANCHEZ-BARRERA-JESURUN — To Yaneidy Carrasco-Sanchez and Esmerlin Barrera-Jesurun, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.

HATTRICH — To Kristie Hattrich, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 12.

SILVA — To Sarah and Jose Silva, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 12.

SULTANA-ULLAH — To Jesmine Sultana and MD Ullah, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 12.

MIRANDA-HICKS — To Tiffany Miranda and Michael Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.

HOLLOWAY-JAMES — To Sha-Tara Holloway and Quamir James, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 14.

DELLAS-CAPUTO — To Nicole Dellas and Vincent Caputo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.

BAUGHMAN-GONZALEZ — To Madison Baughman and Gabriel Gonzalez, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 16.

CLAUDIO-STOTTS — To Shakora Claudio and Sh’ron Stotts, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 17.

RICHARDS-KILLIAN — To Alyssa Richards and Michael Killian, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 17.

BODDY-GOLDENBERG — To Renee Boddy and Robert Goldenberg, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 18.

BARRY — To Danielle and John Barry, of Absecon, a son, Dec. 20.

SCOTT-DEGRAFFENREIDT — To Zaqirra Scott and Mikye Degraffenreidt, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 20.

MUNIZ-ROSADO — To Jerlisee Muniz and Carlos Rosado, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 21.

IVANOVA-PATEL — To Tatyana Ivanova and Priten Patel, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 23.

Cape Regional Medical Center

LEAMING-TORIBIO — To Rachael Leaming and Luis Toribio, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 7.

EVANS — To Stacy and Brian Evans, of Belleplain, a son, Dec. 14.

PEREZ-LOPEZ — To Griselda Perez and Isidro Lopez, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.

MARROQUIN — To Abisai Barrios and Uriel Marroquin, of Villas, a daughter, Dec. 19.

MARENCO-WILLIAMS — To Kiara Marenco and Terry Williams, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, Dec. 21.

Shore Medical Center

STEFFANCI — To Meghan and Nicholas Steffanci, of Seaville, a son, Nov. 1.

BARTEE — To Tiffany and Raymond Bartee Jr., of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 1.

SWEATLOCK — To Danielle and Kenneth Sweatlock, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 4.

DEOGRACIAS — To Christine and Michael Deogracias, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 6.

EARL — To April and Owen Earl, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 7.

ALFORD — To Gail and Joshua Alford Sr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 8.

TAYLOR — To Jennifer and Christopher Taylor, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 8.

CRANMER — To Vee and Steven Cranmer, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 10.

PINCUS — To Teresa and Justin Pincus, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 10.

RODRIGUEZ-COLON — To Joselynne Rodriguez and Daniel Colon Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 10.

DE LA CRUZ-GUTIERREZ — To Icelsa Gutierrez De La Cruz and Wilmer De la Cruz Santos, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 11.

MEJIA — To Hillary and Juan Mejia, of Brigantine, a daughter, Nov. 12.

MORALES — To McKayla and Jordan Morales, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 12.

CAMPBELL — To Stephanie and William Campbell III, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 13.

RHEIN — To Brittany and Brett Rhein, of Lessburg, a daughter, Nov. 13.

ROY-ENGLISH — To Rhiann Roy and Zachary English Sr., of Villas, a son, Nov. 14.

LOESCH — To Brittany and Andrew Loesch, of Woodbine, a son, Nov. 14.

VAGRATIAN-HANSON — To Jennifer Vagratian and Steven Hanson, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 15.

CRAVER-JONES — To Alexa Craver and Dominick Jones, of South Dennis, a daughter, Nov. 15.

NAMMOUR — To Fareedah and Maher Al-Nammour, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 16.

CAMP — To Taylor and Thomas Camp Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 16.

CAPPACHIONE-HOGGE — To Martharose Cappachione and Thaddeus Hogge, of North Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 19.

FARRELL-SENEY — To Shannon Farrell and TyJuan Seney, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 19.

TREMBLAY — To Shannon and Kevin Tremblay, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 20.

FERNANDEZ-ROMAN — To Yvelise Fernandez and Cristian Roman, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 20.

ENGLISH — To Heather and Robert English III, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 20.

ELLIS-EXANTUS — To Alecia Ellis and Dakens Exantus, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.

SAWATZKE — To Christine and Dan Sawatzke, of Linwood, a daughter, Nov. 21.

HOLDEN-MORTON-HARGIS — To Ambrie Holden-Morton and Michael Hargis, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 21.

UNDERWOOD — To Kristina and Barry Underwood, of Vineland, a daughter, Nov. 21.

SERRANO-LARACUENTE — To Denise Serrano and Diante Laracuente, of Woodbine, a daughter, Nov. 22.

AKTER-ISLAM — To Taslima Akter and Saiful Islam, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 23.

