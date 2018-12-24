shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BETANCOURTH — To Alexandra Betancourth, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 1.

LASCHEID-MAZZA — To Christina Lascheid and Shawn Mazza, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 1.

SMITH-LONG — To Haley Smith and Albert Long, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 1.

CHEY-LICHTENSTEIN — To Alexandra Chey and Matthew Lichtenstein, of Northfield, a son, Dec. 2.

LEIPERT — To Amanda and Joseph Leipert, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 2.

RAGSDALE-HENRY — To Porscha Ragsdale and Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 2.

SCOTT — To Ria and Alan Scott, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 2.

GIORDANO — To Brooke and Michael Giordano, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 3.

CATALIOTI — To Alexandra and Franco Catalioti, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 4.

HOLMES — To Jennifer and Daniel Holmes, of Absecon, a daughter, Dec. 4.

JIMENEZ-PEREZ — To Daniela Jimenez and Orlanda Perez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 4.

ANFAS — To Khansa and Fnu Anfas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 7.

MENDEZ-ARROYO — To Maria Mendez and Antonio Arroyo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 7.

DiSTEFANO — To Sara and Michael DiStefano, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 8.

McQUEEN — To Taherrah McQueen, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.

TULLY — To Brittany and Scott Tully, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.

STUDEVAN-SANTIAGO — To Mercedia Studevan and Richard Santiago, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 9.

Shore Medical Center

BLAKELY — To Najhyla Blakeley, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 16.

BLOMDAHL — To Kristina Blomdahl, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 16.

PRIVITERA — To Ianthe and Jason Privitera, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 18.

MAUCERI — To Carmen and Anthony Mauceri, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 19.

HORTON-GARLAND — To Yhree Horton and Tyron Garland, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 19.

HILL — To Samantha and Ben Hill, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.

MANNELLO — To Angela and Jared Mannello, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 20.

ROBINSON — To Ashley and Justin Robinson, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 21.

FASSEL-CALLAGHAN — To Julia Fassel and Michael Callaghan, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 23.

PRADO-GONZALEZ — To Julissa Prado and Alexis Gonzalez, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 23.

AKINS-FORD — To Tikiva Akins and Joshua Ford, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 24.

WEBER — To Megan and William Weber Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 24.

DAVENPORT-GREEN — To Megan Davenport and Jamaal Green, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 26.

STERLING — To Kristin and Gordon Sterling, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 26.

KNIGHT-CAPRIO — To Ashley Knight and Joseph Caprio, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 27.

WEBB-GASKILL — To Faith Webb and Gregory Gaskill, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 29.

JENIGEN — To Heather and Mark Jenigen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 30.

