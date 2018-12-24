AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BETANCOURTH — To Alexandra Betancourth, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 1.
LASCHEID-MAZZA — To Christina Lascheid and Shawn Mazza, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 1.
SMITH-LONG — To Haley Smith and Albert Long, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 1.
CHEY-LICHTENSTEIN — To Alexandra Chey and Matthew Lichtenstein, of Northfield, a son, Dec. 2.
LEIPERT — To Amanda and Joseph Leipert, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 2.
RAGSDALE-HENRY — To Porscha Ragsdale and Scott Henry, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 2.
SCOTT — To Ria and Alan Scott, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 2.
GIORDANO — To Brooke and Michael Giordano, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 3.
CATALIOTI — To Alexandra and Franco Catalioti, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 4.
HOLMES — To Jennifer and Daniel Holmes, of Absecon, a daughter, Dec. 4.
JIMENEZ-PEREZ — To Daniela Jimenez and Orlanda Perez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 4.
ANFAS — To Khansa and Fnu Anfas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 7.
MENDEZ-ARROYO — To Maria Mendez and Antonio Arroyo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 7.
DiSTEFANO — To Sara and Michael DiStefano, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 8.
McQUEEN — To Taherrah McQueen, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.
TULLY — To Brittany and Scott Tully, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.
STUDEVAN-SANTIAGO — To Mercedia Studevan and Richard Santiago, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 9.
Shore Medical Center
BLAKELY — To Najhyla Blakeley, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 16.
BLOMDAHL — To Kristina Blomdahl, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 16.
PRIVITERA — To Ianthe and Jason Privitera, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 18.
MAUCERI — To Carmen and Anthony Mauceri, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 19.
HORTON-GARLAND — To Yhree Horton and Tyron Garland, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 19.
HILL — To Samantha and Ben Hill, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.
MANNELLO — To Angela and Jared Mannello, of Somers Point, a daughter, Oct. 20.
ROBINSON — To Ashley and Justin Robinson, of North Cape May, a son, Oct. 21.
FASSEL-CALLAGHAN — To Julia Fassel and Michael Callaghan, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 23.
PRADO-GONZALEZ — To Julissa Prado and Alexis Gonzalez, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 23.
AKINS-FORD — To Tikiva Akins and Joshua Ford, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 24.
WEBER — To Megan and William Weber Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 24.
DAVENPORT-GREEN — To Megan Davenport and Jamaal Green, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 26.
STERLING — To Kristin and Gordon Sterling, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 26.
KNIGHT-CAPRIO — To Ashley Knight and Joseph Caprio, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 27.
WEBB-GASKILL — To Faith Webb and Gregory Gaskill, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 29.
JENIGEN — To Heather and Mark Jenigen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 30.