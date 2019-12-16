shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

TANDY — To Kelly and Christopher Tandy, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 16.

DORN — To Tiara Dorn, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 18.

TIZ — To Corey and Ralph Tiz Jr., of Tuckahoe, a daughter, Nov. 18.

ANGELO — To Mandy and Anthony Angelo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.

CRIMMINS-CALLAWAY — To Jessica Crimmins and La’Shon Callaway, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 18.

BLACKWELL — To Rasheedah and Sensation Blackwell, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 18.

ZIOLKOWSKI-BARBER — To Charlene Ziolkowski and Ronald Barber III, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 19.

ANTHONY — To Karina and Michael Anthony, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 19.

FAMILA-GRULLON — To Franyi Famila and Rafael Grullon, of Galloway Township, a son, Nov. 20.

MANNA-RAHMAN— To Mafuja Manna and Mujibar Rahman, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 20.

MASON — To Lisa and Derek Mason, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 21.

BROWN-RICHARDS — To Jessica Brown and Stephen Richards, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 22.

NEWCOMER — To Hanna and Jeffrey Newcomer, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 24.

FLORIAN — To Estefany and Miguel Florian, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 25.

BUEHRLE-PRIMODIE — To Kristy Buehrle and Justin Primodie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 27.

LOPEZ-QUINTANA — To Dominq ue Lopez and Ryan Quintana, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 27.

STUMBERS-WASHINGTON — To Sarah Stumbers and Walter Washington, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 27.

VANZANT — To Jenny and Thomas Vanzant, of Brigantine, a son, Nov. 28.

TUCKER-ROGERS — To Shamara Tucker and Garry Rogers, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 29.

COLON-JACKSON — To SueLynn Colon and Kesley Jackson Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 30.

MOORE — To Tara and TJ Moore, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 30.

RABB-FELIX — To Brenda Rabb and Carmelo Felix, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 30.

DeJESUS-MORALES-LAMON — To Jeniffer DeJesus-Morales and Ronald Lamon, of Absecon, a son, Dec. 1.

ZEIN-DOVE — To Megan Zein and Stephen Dove, of Collingswood, a son, Dec. 2.

GUERRERO-ORTIZ-ROSALES-ISAULA — To Nuly Guerrero-Ortiz and Uriel Rosales-Isaula, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 2.

McCALL-WILLIAMS — To Arquilah McCall and Michelangelo Williams Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 3.

GARRETSON-HANDY — To Kiyana Garretson and Raymond Handy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 3.

BLEVIN-MARRERO — To Brandy Blevin and Jose Marrero, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 3.

HECKLER — To Devan and Ryan Heckler, of Marmora, a son, Dec. 4.

LORICK — To Mary and Anthony Lorick, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 4.

MEARS — To Caraline Mears, of New Gretna, a son, Dec. 4.

GARCIA — To Maranda and Heriberto Garcia-Reyes, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 5.

SOTO-CRUZ-OROSPESA-VASQUEZ — To Jhosephine Soto-Cruz and Ricardo Orospesa-Vasquez, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 5.

TERRY-HASTINGS — To Tashiya Terry and Damion Hastings, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 6.

HERNANDEZ — To Maria and Javier Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 6.

JACKSON-MEDLEY-COLLINS — To Tashea Jackson-Medley and Edward Collins, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 6.

SUPER-DeJESUS — To Shyanne Super and Justin DeJesus, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 7.

MONTGOMERY — To Sarah Montgomery, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 7.

