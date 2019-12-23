AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
HECKLER — To Devan and Ryan Heckler, of Marmora, a son, Dec. 4.
LORICK — To Mary and Anthony Lorick, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 4.
MEARS — To Caraline Mears, of New Gretna, a son, Dec. 4.
GARCIA — To Maranda and Heriberto Garcia-Reyes, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 5.
SOTO-CRUZ-OROSPESA-VASQUEZ — To Jhosephine Soto-Cruz and Ricardo Orospesa-Vasquez, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 5.
TERRY-HASTINGS — To Tashiya Terry and Damion Hastings, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 6.
HERNANDEZ — To Maria and Javier Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 6.
JACKSON-MEDLEY-COLLINS — To Tashea Jackson-Medley and Edward Collins, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 6.
SUPER-DeJESUS — To Shyanne Super and Justin DeJesus, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 7.
MONTGOMERY — To Sarah Montgomery, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 7.
Cape Regional Medical Center
NORTON-WILSON — To Sara Norton and Ryan Wilson, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 29.
KILLSNIGHT-GONZALEZ — To Reyandra Killsnight and Brian Gonzalez, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 30.
BELASCO — To Amy Lees and Robert Belasco, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 30.
LI-WU — To Xian Yan Li and Zhiltani Wu, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 2.
WING-GREEN-STATEN — To Marie Ellen Wing and Dahshauyn Green-Staten, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 2.
KLEIN-O’DONNELL — To Elizabeth Klein and Paul O’Donnell, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, Dec. 8.
