AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
SNORE — To Jessica and Joshua Snore, of Brigantine, a son, Jan. 21.
SANTANA — To Talshemah and Manoa Santana, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 21.
SPIRITO — To Megan and Michael Spirito, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 22.
MALDONADO-CARIDE-ROBINSON — To Michelle Maldonado-Caride and William Robinson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 23.
GUZMAN-RODRIGUEZ-OZORIA — To Natalie Guzman-Rodriguez and Jefry Ozoria, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 23.
McCRAY-BAILEY — To I’yon McCray and Zaire Bailey, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 24.
ENTERKINE — To Kelsey and Cameron Enterkine, of Dorothy, a son, Jan. 25.
MISTRETTA — To Brianna and Charles Mistretta, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 25.
SHERMAN-CHAMPION — To Kerileigh Sherman and Ryan Champion, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 26.
SMITH-TOBI — To Salihah Smith and Adalberto Tobi, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 26.
Cape Regional Medical Center
NOBLE-FLASH — To Lisa Noble and Justin Flash, of Belleplain, a daughter, Jan. 13.
REICHLE-MARTINELLI — To Tori Reichle and Sean Martinelli, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 16.
GIORDANO-JOHNSON — To Emily Giordano and Tyron Johnson, of South Seaville, a daughter, Jan. 17.
RISTINE — To Sharaya Ristine, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 18.
TIRU-AYALA — To Marielis Tiru and Javier Ayala, of Cape May Ct Hs, a son, Jan. 21.
LEIDY-SHAW — To Emily Leidy and Jesse Shaw, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 23.
HOLDEN-FERNANDEZ — To Wyasia Holden and Jonathan Fernandez, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 23.
ROBINSON-RODRIGUEZ — To Jordan Robinson and Fabian Rodriguez, of Villas, a son, Jan. 23.
LEWIS-FLOUNDERS — To Leeann Lewis and Robert Flounders Jr., of Green Creek, a son, Jan. 25.
