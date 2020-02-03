shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

SNORE — To Jessica and Joshua Snore, of Brigantine, a son, Jan. 21.

SANTANA — To Talshemah and Manoa Santana, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 21.

SPIRITO — To Megan and Michael Spirito, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 22.

MALDONADO-CARIDE-ROBINSON — To Michelle Maldonado-Caride and William Robinson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 23.

GUZMAN-RODRIGUEZ-OZORIA — To Natalie Guzman-Rodriguez and Jefry Ozoria, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 23.

McCRAY-BAILEY — To I’yon McCray and Zaire Bailey, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 24.

ENTERKINE — To Kelsey and Cameron Enterkine, of Dorothy, a son, Jan. 25.

MISTRETTA — To Brianna and Charles Mistretta, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 25.

SHERMAN-CHAMPION — To Kerileigh Sherman and Ryan Champion, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 26.

SMITH-TOBI — To Salihah Smith and Adalberto Tobi, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 26.

Cape Regional Medical Center

NOBLE-FLASH — To Lisa Noble and Justin Flash, of Belleplain, a daughter, Jan. 13.

REICHLE-MARTINELLI — To Tori Reichle and Sean Martinelli, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 16.

GIORDANO-JOHNSON — To Emily Giordano and Tyron Johnson, of South Seaville, a daughter, Jan. 17.

RISTINE — To Sharaya Ristine, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 18.

TIRU-AYALA — To Marielis Tiru and Javier Ayala, of Cape May Ct Hs, a son, Jan. 21.

LEIDY-SHAW — To Emily Leidy and Jesse Shaw, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 23.

HOLDEN-FERNANDEZ — To Wyasia Holden and Jonathan Fernandez, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 23.

ROBINSON-RODRIGUEZ — To Jordan Robinson and Fabian Rodriguez, of Villas, a son, Jan. 23.

LEWIS-FLOUNDERS — To Leeann Lewis and Robert Flounders Jr., of Green Creek, a son, Jan. 25.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

